Methodist Church Ghana inducts Dr Lawrence Tetteh as National Patron of Boys' Brigade

Religion of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: GNA

The Methodist Church of Ghana has inducted the Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh, a renowned international evangelist, as a national patron of the Boys' Brigade to help train and inspire the young members to pursue godliness and excellent accomplishments.

Expressing gratitude for the confidence reposed in him, Dr Tetteh encouraged the leadership of the Brigade to work with one accord, using the word of God to nurture Ghana’s youth to embrace discipline, the fear of God and academic excellence to impact their worlds.



Rev Dr Nana Kwesi Bart-Plange, Superintendent Minister the Wesley Cathedral, in Accra, performed the induction, leading Rev. Dr Tetteh to take the oath of a shepherd, reaffirm his faith in Christ and decorated him with the Brigade’s anchor symbol, after which he marched to inspect of guard of honour.



The Boys' Brigade, founded by Sir William Smith in Glasgow, Scotland, on 4th October 1883, has for more than a century, provided opportunities for millions of children and young people across the world to learn, grow and discover in a safe, fun and caring environment, which is rooted in the Christian faith.



Rev Dr Tetteh stated that it was imperative for stakeholders responsible for the upbringing of children to be alive to the perilous times today to steer them towards positive behaviour, godly choices with the pursuit of higher education and hard work.



"We find ourselves being introduced to unhealthy cultures and ungodly ways, which threaten the sustenance of humanity.



It is, therefore, very important to instill in our children the love for the things of God, discipline, punctuality, studiousness and other virtues, when they are very young.



“As the Bible says, when you train them while they are young, they will not depart from these values when they grow up," he emphasized.



This, he said, required parents, educational institutions and Christian leaders to combine the teaching of sound doctrines with innovative and fun activities, as well providing scholarship opportunities for the children to optimize their potentials.

The founder of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, headquartered in the United Kingdom, shared the story of his enrollment into the Boys' Brigade as a young boy and credited his accomplishments to the discipline imbued in him in his formative years.



The ceremony also witnessed the joint launch of the 70th and 67th anniversaries of the Accra Boys Company, and the Girls' Brigade, respectively of the Methodist Church.



Rev Dr Tetteh is an economist and researcher, who trained at the Budapest Corvinus University of Economics Sciences in Hungary and the London School of Economics, UK, is an author, philanthropist, a public speaker, televangelist, among others.



On Saturday August 2, 1952, the first Boys Brigade Company in the Gold Coast was inaugurated at the Wesley Cathedral the enrollment of some boys.



The Company received its very first colours (flag) which were presented by a representative from the London Office of the Boys' Brigade who was to supervise the enrolment service.



"It was an ecstatic moment for the boys and officers as well as the whole church," according to church records.



"The Rev. J.E. Allotey Pappoe and Rev. J. K. Clegg, Superintendent and Youth ministers, respectively, officiated the service with the assistance of the representative from the Brigade office in London.



" The pioneer officers of the First Accra Company include Mr John B. Koomson, Mr Ebenezer Aikin-Hawkson, Mr Sam Buxton, Mr B.T. Nartey, Mr E. O. Amugi, Mr E. O. Ansah, Mr B. K Abbey, Mr Ankrah, Mr Cobold and Mr Annan, (the flag bearer at the inauguration enrolment)".