Methodist Church Ascension Society marks 20th anniversary

Religion of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com

The Ascension Society, Kwabenya Circuit of the Methodist Church, Ghana Northern Accra Diocese, on Sunday climaxed its 20th-anniversary celebration with a special thanksgiving service at Haatso, a suburb of Accra.



It was marked on the theme “Celebrating the goodness of the Lord with gratitude.”



Adorned in their immaculate anniversary cloth with a colourful logo representing the very shades of people, who collectively constitute the congregation, members of the Ascension Society sung, danced to the glory of God for how far they came through.



The Ascension Society was conceived 20 years ago by the then Methodist Prayer and Renewal Programme of the Mount Sinai Methodist Church, which included Very Rev. Opare Sekyi, Very Rev. Frederick Martey, Professors Edmund Osae (now late), and Prof. Kenneth Danso.



From a humble beginning with 11 adult members and seven Sunday School children 20 years ago, the society now has a congregation of 180 adults and 280 children.



Preaching the sermon, Rt. Rev (Prof) Joseph Edusah-Eyison, Bishop of the Northern Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church, said the society celebrating 20 years of existence required them to be mindful of their responsibility towards the church.



“Let us be mindful of the covenant we have with God to spread the spiritual holiness throughout the land,” Rt Rev. Edusah-Eyison said.



“It behooves us to be self-propagating, self-governing, and self-supporting to preach the word and to achieve the church’s goal of reaching everywhere with the gospel,” he added.



He called on the congregation to strive to realize the seven percent growth target of the church and also reminded the leadership of the Ascencion Society of the Church’s policy of 30 percent inclusion of the youth in administration and leadership position at all levels of the church’s governance, urging the youth to avail themselves of the opportunity.



Among the congregation were Rt. Rev. Andrew Mbeah Baiden, the Synod Secretary; Very Rev. Felix Korankye Danquah, Superintendent Minister, Kwabenya Circuit; and Very Rev. Stephen Baffour Awuah, Minister-in-charge, Ascension Society.



The Ascension Society honoured two members: Kenneth Danso and Agnes Kuma Siabi for their contribution to shaping the future of the church.



Two other members who had passed on-K.K.Siabi and Benjamin Narh -were honoured posthumous for their contribution to the church.