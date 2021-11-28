Methodist Bishop, two others in court for destroying palm farm

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Source: Kwabena Danso-Dapaah, Contributor

A Bishop of the Methodist Church in Goaso, Bishop O.S.K Boakye, and two other individuals have been dragged before a High Court in Sunyani for unlawfully entering into a palm farm and alleged destruction of some cash crops and several foodstuffs.



Plaintiff, Amma Serwaa, also of Goaso, through her lawyers from the "Enso Nyame Ye" Chambers, are accusing one Prince, a caterpillar owner, and Board of Trustees, Methodist Church, Goaso of trespassing and claims they have caused general damages to her farm produce.



According to the writ of summons, "the defendants have trespassed unto the land in dispute, uprooted palm trees, and with the work of a caterpillar, mowed down a good number of palm trees, banana suckers, etc without the consent, concurrence, authority, etc of the plaintiff."



The plaintiff in the writ explains her late biological mother gifted her the palm fruit farm in the presence of credible witnesses and she has since controlled, maintained and supervised it.



The plaintiff bemoaned that, "regrettably, the division of the farm is yet to be done" among her siblings and other family members.



According to Amma Serwaa, the defendants have evinced every intention to continue with their trespassing conduct and therefore pleading with the Court to grant her the following reliefs.



"An order of perpetual injunction directed against the defendants, their agents and servants, privies, etc", counsels for the plaintiff are pleading.



"Further orders as the Honourable Court may deem it fit to make", they added.



