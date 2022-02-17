Meteorologists declare nationwide strike

General News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Workers of the Ghana Meteorological Agency have announced they will embark on a nationwide strike beginning Friday, February 18, 2022.



In a public notice endorsed by its leadership, the workers said their decision to embark on a strike followed a failure on the part of the minister for communication and digitalization to respond to their demands for better conditions of service.



According to the workers, the minister failed to respond to a resolution presented to her on January 5, 2022.



“Notice is hereby given that staff of Ghana Meteorological Agency having presented a resolution to the honourable minister for communication and digitalization dated 5th January 2022 without any response, do hereby resolve to embark on an indefinite strike action starting from Friday 18 February, 2022,” the statement by the workers said.



“This is a result of our poor condition of service enumerated in our resolution,” the statement added.



