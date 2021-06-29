Meteorologist warns of heavy rainfall in coming months

General News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Senior Meteorologist at the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet), Michael Padi, has said that Ghanaians should expect heavy rainfall in the coming months.



He added that Ghanaians must stay safe in the rainy season.



Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he explained: “Ghanaians should expect heavy rains ahead. The Kumasi rains, for example, which was recorded was over 100 millimeters in just a single day.



"That volume of rain will occur in some parts of the country. This is because we are in the peak of the rainy season so we have to prepare for the times ahead.”



He also urged all Ghanaians to take precautionary measures to prevent loss of lives and properties.



Last week Thursday, the entire ground floor of the newly built Kejetia Market was submerged after heavy rains.



Thousands of traders were displaced as goods worth millions of Cedis were destroyed.



Parts of Adum within the Central Business District got flooded after the over 4-hour rains in Kumasi.



Commuters were stranded as access routes from town to various destinations were unmotorable.