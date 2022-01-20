Messenger in govt better than General Secretary in opposition - Obiri Boahen warns NPP

Politics of Thursday, 20 January 2022

The NPP must unite going into the 2024 polls



The party is pursuing a mission to 'Break The Eight'



Obiri Boahen throws support behind Bawumia



Messenger in govt better than General Secretary in opposition - Obiri Boahen



The ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, must do all it takes to maintain and to present a united front ahead of the party flagbearership race and the 2024 elections.



This is the view of Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen, who on Accra-based Okay FM begged for unity among major contenders seeking to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as party leader.



He stressed that only failure to united in a bid to “break the eight” will hand power to the opposition and return the party to opposition.



“As the saying goes, a messenger in government is better than a General Secretary in opposition, if we continue to fight, our common enemy will come from behind and take the trophy,” he warned.



On the subject of flagbearership, he revealed the much touted ‘Mamprusi’ candidate whose cause he had vowed to champion till he (the candidate) emerges NPP flagbearer.



Obiri Boahen said Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will at all cost become the flagbearer of the NPP and next President of Ghana.



He spoke during a January 18, 2022 interview stressing the need for fairness and cordiality throughout the internal elections that are supposed to span the polling station level through the constituency, regional and national levels.



“The person I am backing is a Mamprusi man who is often laughing, wears kiki and spots a low hair cut always. He is averagely sized and is in government. The African Development Bank’s former governor recently came to praise him highly.



“I am bringing him, it is not a case of campaigning. Campaigning is backing someone who has openly stated his aspiration but mine is different in the sense that I am bringing him to the table to be elected,” he added.



“I am going to make history for historians to record, that for the first time in the Dankwa – Busia – Dombo tradition, we have a flagbearer who is non-Akan, and he is going to win,” he stressed.



The NPP is expected to hold a multi-layered vote that will culminate in the election of national executives and flagbearer for the 2024 presidential elections. Bawumia is a main frontrunner along with Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen.



Others who have publicly stated their intent include former energy minister Boakye Agyarko, former Attorney General Joe Ghartey, Agric Minister Afriyie Osei Akoto and former lawmaker Kofi Konadu Apraku.