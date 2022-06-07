Mere mention of coups doesn’t bring about coups – Aseidu Nketia

General News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has cautioned the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be wary of its actions in government and not be overly bothered by the mere mention of coups by some frenzy individuals.



“This government seems to get butterflies in its stomach at the mere mention of coups in the country,” he said.



He said the mere mention of coups on social media does not make a coup a reality but corrupt conditions make coups a reality.



He noted that if the NPP wants to scale over coups in the country, then it should be mindful of its programmes and policies in government.



He warned the NPP to desist from doing things that will embolden some unscrupulous individuals in society to think of staging a coup.



“The government must desist from creating conditions that bring about coups in the country,” he stressed.



He insisted that coups do not come about with the mere mention of coups on social media.



“If you want to avoid coups as a government, you must learn to avoid policies and programmes that outrage the electorate,” he advised.



“If some group of people in government feel state properties are their private properties, it will lead to rife conditions for coups and not the mere mention of coups on radio among others,” he said.



Mr. Johnson Aseidu Nketia speaking on the relevance of the celebration of June 4 on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by the sit-in host, Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Monday, June 6, 2022, said the events of June 4, even though regrettable cannot be delinked from the history of the country.



“If you don’t take lessons from history, you are bound to repeat the same mistakes of the past,” he indicated.



He reiterated that the relevance of the celebration of June 4, was to guide and help the growing generation to know the circumstances that led to the house cleansing exercise from the military on June 4, 1979.



“It is relevant for Ghanaians to be reminded of the circumstances that lead to coups,”he stressed.