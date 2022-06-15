‘Mere dreams’ now achievements for Nana Addo’s gov’t - Joseph Yamin jabs

General News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

A former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration has shot down claims by the government as having undertaken monumental infrastructural projects as part of its achievements.



Joseph Yammin, sounding quite sarcastic on NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie, described most achievements advertised by the government are “ghosts” adding that “they don’t exist”.



He continued, “Mere dreams are achievements for them [NPP], immediately they dream, they will cut sod, no funds and people will clap for them.”



The outspoken leading member of the National Democratic Congress was discussing a post he said was made by the NPP communication team on social media claiming they will ‘Break The 8’ because of the achievements over the years.



To him, the NPP's assertions are “laughable” – and warned, “they will be shocked in 2024.”



“This government is suffering and thinks they will win with the help of Ashantis, it won’t work again,” Joseph Yammin told host Mac Jerry Osei Agyeman.