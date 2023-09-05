Menzgold saga: Your greediness played a role – A-G to customers

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Godfred Yeboah Dame, has told Menzgold fraud victims that Justice will be done.



He acknowledged the tragic effects of the fraud, which include destroyed homes and fatalities.



Speaking as the keynote speaker at the “Fortieth Cambridge International Symposium On Economic Crime,” Mr. Dame emphasized that while the victims’ negligence and greed played a role, the government is committed to ensuring they receive justice.



He highlighted the misery and distress caused to many households, which almost led to a social crisis with protests and demonstrations in various parts of the country.



Some individuals lost their homes, and marriages even fell apart as a result of the Menzgold saga.



Mr. Dame stated that after meticulous investigations, criminal prosecutions have commenced against the perpetrators, offering hope that justice will finally be served to the victims.



Notably, the Attorney General recently filed new charges against Nana Appiah Mensah, the CEO of defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited, including counts related to abetment, defrauding by false pretences, carrying on deposit-taking business without a license, unlawful deposit-taking, and money laundering, among others.

The court hearing for these charges is scheduled for September 19, 2023.



This development followed Mr. Appiah Mensah’s announcement of plans to release locked-up funds to Menzgold customers after a verification fee of approximately GH¢650.



However, he later reversed this decision due to strong public backlash.



