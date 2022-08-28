Menzgold saga: NAM1 has a service passport, he is protected – Captain Smart alleges

General News of Sunday, 28 August 2022

Renowned journalist Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has told customers of Menzgold Ghana Limited, who lost their funds after the company was closed down, to forget about getting justice or their money back.



He asserted that the customers were not going to get their money back because the Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, a.ka. NAM1, who is currently being prosecuted for illegally operating, is being protected by people in high places.



He added that he is, therefore, not surprised that the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, is alleged to have said that there is not enough evidence to find NAM1 guilty of any crime.



“EOCO said there is no evidence to take NAM1 to court for the court to prosecute and sentence him. What have I been telling you? I have told you guys that the Menzgold customers are not going to get their money back.



“NAM1 will never be jailed. He is not going to be imprisoned for even three days. NAM1 is enjoying whatever he is enjoying. NAM1 is protected. EOCO is saying there are not enough laws in Ghana to take NAM1 to court. So, how did the Bank of Ghana close down MenzGold,” he said in Twi in an Onua TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



He added that “NAM1 has indefinite vice to the UK and the US and also has easy access to Singapore. So, anything in his case becomes difficult, he travels out of the country. Who gave such a criminal a service passport? Service passports are given to government officials and anyone working for the government. Who gave NAM1 a service passport? He is protected."



Captain Smart further stated that even if the Office of the Special Prosecutor investigates NAM1, nothing can be done to him.



