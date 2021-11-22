Menzgold saga: NAM1 case adjourned to Dec 21, as Prosecution still awaiting AG’s advice

General News of Monday, 22 November 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Circuit Court in Accra has adjourned the case in which the Chief Executive Officer of Gold dealership firm Menzgold Ghana Limited Nana Appiah Mensah has been arraigned to December 21.



This was after the Prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare told the court that the prosecution is still awaiting the Attorney General’s (AGs) advice on the case docket.



The accused person was present in court.



NAMI was initially charged with abetment of crime, defrauding by false pretences, carrying on a deposit-taking business without a licence, sale of minerals without a licence, unlawful deposit-taking, and money laundering.



It is alleged that the accused had taken various sums of money, totaling GH¢1.6 billion from customers.



The State had previously on June 24, 2020, filed new charges against the CEO of Menzgold, also known as NAM 1 at the Accra Circuit Court.



ASP Sylvester Asare then told the Court that his directives were that he should hold on to the new charges and the plea taking of the accused.



The Circuit Court on July 26, 2019, granted NAM 1 bail in the sum of GH¢ 1 billion cedis with five sureties, three to be justified.



He had pleaded not guilty to all initial 13 charges levelled against him by the State. The state had since amended its charged sheet which is yet to be moved.



He is also to report to the police every Wednesday at 10:00 hours.