Menzgold saga: I’ve lost everything, I don’t even own a car - NAM 1

General News of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

While victims of his alleged Ponzi Scheme continue to demand justice over their lost funds, the Chief Executive Officer of collapsed Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah alias Nam 1 has described himself as the biggest loser in all the controversy.



Speaking on a Twitter space on Sunday, July 20, 2023, NAM 1 said he has suffered the biggest loss due to the collapse of his company as he longer has any property to his name.



“If you want to crown the biggest loser in all of this thing, I am the one, because I lost everything: I lost all my properties and I don’t even have a car of my own in this country,” he stated.



Menzgold saga: I’ve lost everything, I don’t even own a car - NAM1



The embattled CEO was reacting to some sentiments shared by his customers on the Twitter Space about a decision to charge them an amount of GHC650 for verification before payment of their locked-up funds.



The unhappy customers among other things described Nana Appiah Mensah as unempathetic, untruthful and a gas lighter.



Menzgold was shut down by the Securities and Exchange Commission in September 2108.



The gold dealership firm prior to its collapse was running an investment scheme that promised between 7-10 monthly returns to its customers.



According to SEC, Menzgold was operating outside of its license.



Following the collapse of the company, NAM1 has been slapped with criminal charges, however, critics say the his trial which is yet to fully commence has dragged on for far too long.



