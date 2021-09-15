Menzgold customers to seek parliamentary probe

General News of Wednesday, 15 September 2021

Menzgold customers want Parliament to investigate the closure of the company in which their funds have been locked up, three years after its collapse.



According to the aggrieved customers, a probe will establish the circumstances which led to the supposed disappearance of some 400 kilograms of gold bars during the time the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) closed down the company.



The defunct gold dealership firm's customers are bemoaning the lack of government commitment to pay their locked funds.



Fred Forson, spokesperson for the aggrieved customers told journalists in Accra on Tuesday, September 14, during a press conference that:



“We call on Parliament to investigate the closure of Menzgold including the role played by SEC and EOCO as well as the bank accounts of the CEO and board members of Menzgold and Brew Marketing Companies. The whereabouts of some 400 kilograms of gold assets should also be investigated.”



He added, “Ghana should as a matter of urgency treat the unresolved Menzgold issue as an emergency national catastrophe. We call on the government in the spirit and within the wind of cooperation blowing in parliament to work closely with the august house to find an amicable solution to this conundrum that customers find themselves. Finding a solution will end the extinction of over a million Ghanaians whose lives and very existence have been shut with the shutdown of Menzgold.”



Since the company was collapsed in 2018 following a suspension order from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), management of the gold dealership firm has been struggling to reimburse its customers.



They promised to pay the customers their locked-up funds, which have been in arrears for the past three years, but that is yet to happen.