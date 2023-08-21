Menzgold abandons GH¢650 verification card sale after backlash

General News of Monday, 21 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Menzgold Ghana has announced the cancellation of a paid customer validation process in its efforts to facilitate the processing of payments for its aggrieved customers.



In a letter dated August 18, 2023, the company informed its clients that this validation is necessary following the initial assessments, which according to them revealed that a significant number of claims contained unacceptable infractions that rendered them invalid.



The said press release was received with outrage by customers still chasing their funds and people who believed that the embattled Chief Executive Officer of the company Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) was scheming to fleece his former clients again.



Two days on, in a press release dated August 20, the company announced that it was abandoning the plan that requested GH¢650 from customers.



It read in part: “Following concerns by some well-meaning Ghanaians and an extensive engagement with stakeholders with respect to our 18th August, 2023 press release, we have resolved as follows;



“That Menzgold would cease the production and printing of the PVC Digital Access Cards, which imposes cost burden and shall resort to the printing of the PIN Codes only, for onwards distribution at no cost.



It stated a number of conditions under which the new arrangement will be carried out. Among others,



READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW:



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.



20" August, 2023



RE: GET VERIFIED AND GET PAID



Following concerns by some well-meaning Ghanaians and an extensive engagement with stakeholders with respect to our 18” August, 2023 press release, we have resolved as follows;



1. That Menzgold would cease the production and printing of the PVC Digital Access Cards, which imposes cost burden and shall resort to the printing of the PIN Codes only, for onwards distribution at no cost subject to the following conditions, that;



* Clients with INVALID status may choose to ether walk away or still in the face of the ‘one or several of the ten (10) invalidity status reasons provided, adamantly proceed to seek redress or review of the invalidity determination, which shall come at a fee to avoid the abuse of our time, human and logistic resources.



2. To request an Access Card for verification, we require Customers to satisfy “Proof of transaction with Menzgold by providing the following documents via Email at; info@payboy.com;



* A copy of the Customer's Gold Trading Agreement and a copy of any National ID

card, with both documents bearing the same name.



* Copies of the supporting documents submitted fo validation acknowledgement

receipt.



3. We urge Customers to contact any of the authorized Payboy Agents introduced in our release on the 16” August, 2023, for courier arrangements to receive the Verification Access Cards.



4. Please note that by this development, the roadmap outlined in our 9” August, 2023 release shall be unaffected. The verification exercise Is stl scheduled for the 14% August, 2023 to 16 September, 2023.



SARA



