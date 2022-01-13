Menzgold: Only 2 customers have received payment after new plan– Spokesperson

General News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

Fred Forson, Spokesperson for Aggrieved customers of defunct gold dealership company, Menzgold, has revealed that only two customers out of the 181 payment list released by Menzgold have received payment.



In December 2021, Menzgold announced the list of eligible customers to receive their locked up funds from 20th December 2021 to 30th June 2022.



In a statement, Menzgold revealed that payments would be made into the bank accounts of all 181 whose full names were published in a press statement.



In the statement, the leadership of Menzgold noted that it had written to the Ghana Police Service to seek access to a designated office facility in addition to security presence in order to commence physical cash payment.



“With due regards to the above basis, respect for authority and as law-abiding, patriotic citizens, our company shall consequently proceed to achieve the objective of the same payment by resorting to direct bank deposits, as we happily commence our final payments phase spanning from 20th December 2021 to 30th June 2022,” the statement added.



However, in an interview with the host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Fred Forson, the Spokesperson for aggrieved customers of Menzgold stated that out of the 181 names and accounts numbers published publicly by Menzgold, only two customers have received payments.



According to Fred Forson, the two people who have received payment invested a “meagre” GHC4000 each in Menzgold, adding that Menzgold has paid GHC8000 after issuance of the new payment plan.



Fred Forson also expressed displeasure with the Ghana Police for accepting to release a designated office facility in addition to security presence in order to commence payment physical cash payment.



“Menzgold gave a 20th December 2021 to 30th June 2022 deadline, and if till date he has only paid GHS4000 each to 2 people, then we have a long way to go,” Fred Forson told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.