Regional News of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: MentorHer Ghana

MentorHer Ghana begins digital mentorship program in Kwaku

Some beneficiaries of the Digital Mentorship Program by MentorHer Ghana

MentorHer Ghana, a US non-profit 501(c)(3) public charity, announces its official launch of programs November 4, 2020. Led by President, Kindra Parker and VP, Tiki Tolliver of Detroit, MI with Onsite Director, Kwame Owusu Bright of Kwahu, Ghana.



The organization’s goal is to prepare young Ghanaian girls to take part in the evolution of their country and rapidly growing economy and to become global citizens. They aim to guide girls with skills, resources, and creative thinking tactics that will prepare them for the abundance of opportunities that the country has to offer as the organization's motto is “Part of the Progress.”



With a successful donation campaign from Facebook, MentorHer Ghana was able to set up and complete the intensive incorporation process, purchase materials, sponsor the installation of internet service in the local community center, initiate programming, and pay for participants transportation to/from the program sessions.



MentorHer Ghana Programs.



- Digital Mentorship Program- Weekly video conferences to connect with, educate, motivate, and empower Ghanaian girls by helping them build the confidence and skills to be leaders of tomorrow while developing a global support system.



- Sister Sessions- Onsite curated workshops including multimedia stimulus materials such as visual stories, short films, dramatic role-play, thought experiments, drawings, games and vision boards



- The Kwahu Library Project- Creating a reading room and library within the Kwahu Community Center as the closest public library is currently a two-hour drive.



- Nea Onnim Teen Book Club- Named for the MentorHer Ghana logo that is the Adinkra symbol for knowledge and learning.



- Emerging Ladies Academy SHE Code Program- Intensive STEM initiative to train particiapants to become computer programmers and software developers.



Kindra Parker, President and Founder said, “We are so excited about our new programs. We started MentorHer Ghana because our vision is to give these girls support, resources, self-confidence, and self-reliant skills that they can use to build up themselves and their community. My charge is to empower them to be critical strategic thinkers and help them to start building impactful global networks and relationships while staying in their community.”



Parker also is the CMO and shareholder of Ghaninan company Vivo Yoghurt.



Onsite Director Kwame Owusu Bright, founder of Let’s Tour Kwahu and community program My Girl Pride project says, “The girls selected are really excited. As we know, when you mentor a girl, you’re developing a whole community, and then a nation.”



Bright is also currently teaching the Kwahu Ladies in Technology class a digital literacy program at the community center.



Through Bright’s initiatives, the center was recently gifted ,by donors, desktop computers and from MentorHer Ghana installation of internet service.



With programs underway and plans for future projects and initiatives MentorHer Ghana hopes to connect with more volunteers, corporate sponsors, and private donors.



About MentorHer Ghana: Founded in February 2020, the mission of MentorHer Ghana, is to guide Ghana’s daughters with support, resources, and creative thinking tactics while cultivating personal and professional skills to advance themselves, their community and the African Diaspora. To learn more about MentorHer Ghana, please visit www.mentorherghana.org or contact at 313-451-6824

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.