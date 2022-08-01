Mentally unstable woman stones okada rider to death at Kwame Nkrumah Circle

General News of Monday, 1 August 2022

Information reaching GhanaWeb is that a mentally unstable woman at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra has killed a man.



According to audio and video details from an eyewitness, the woman used a big stone to commit the crime when the unidentified gentleman, said tobe an okada rider, was asleep somewhere around the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.



Sharing the details with GhanaWeb, the eyewitness, Ikem (not his real name), explained that the woman had been known for usually pelting moving cars on the stretch.



He added that in an attempt to get the woman to stop this dangerous act, the deceased had also pelted her with stones, all in an attempt to get her away from the scene.



This went on for a while until the deceased left to go and attend to other things.



“The woman was sitting just across the street and the guy was also seated there, and the guy was throwing stones at her – sacking her to move away from where he was seated. As he did that, the woman kept dodging the stones.



“The woman also gathered some stones to retaliate but instead, she was throwing them at the cars and motorbikes on the road. After some time, the guy went roaming for about two, three hours and came and slept on the pavement. So, when the mad woman saw him, I think she took revenge,” he told GhanaWeb.



When contacted, the Ghana Police Service said that it was yet to confirm the incident.



However, details from myjoyonline.com indicate that the police later apprehended the woman after a mob had threatened to lynch her.



The woman was whisked away in a police pickup truck, it added.



