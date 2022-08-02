Mentally-challenged woman storms court

General News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: GNA

A mentally-challenged woman in her late forties, on Monday, stormed the Circuit Court four in Accra and demanded that her case be settled.



The woman sat through the proceedings at the back of the courtroom murmuring and occasionally complaining loudly about how her case had been delayed.



When a court official asked whose case had not been called, she raised her hand and when asked the title of her case, she said, “Mrs. Mavis Agyemang and Nana Akuffo-Addo,” adding that the matter was filed by the Chief Justice.



Her response indicated that she was not well and prompted the police and the court officials to engage her.



It was all smiles when the well-dressed woman whom nobody would take for a “mad woman” left the courtroom peacefully.



