Mentally challenged man slashes manhood of sleeping uncle

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A young man has allegedly slashed the penis of his uncle at Abura Dunkwa in the Central Region.



The nephew who is said to be mentally challenged slashed his uncle’s penis in his sleep.



It remains unclear why he did what he did but residents in the area are not surprised at his act.



According to them, this was not the first time he had attacked someone.



The residents claim anytime he had an episode, he attacks and injure people.



He is alleged to have attempted to kill another resident recently.



He also tried to commit suicide, an eye witness Oheneba Kofi Jnr. told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



He said the incident occurred late Tuesday, November 30, 2,021 around 8 pm when the old man, Uncle Saabu was sleeping on a wall inside his house whiles the nephew, Tawiah attacked him.



The uncle is currently in serious condition at the hospital.



He has since been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.