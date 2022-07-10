Mental Health Authority requires funds to improve services - Janet Amegatcher

Health News of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Source: GNA

Janet Naa Karley Amegatcher, Director of MindFreedom Ghana and a member of the Mental Health Authority (MHA) board, has supported calls for the MHA to be sufficiently funded to implement its policies.



She noted that adequate financing for the authority's policy development function would enable the successful delivery of crucial services to those suffering from mental health and psychosocial disorders.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency about her reappointment to the Ghana MHA board, Mrs. Amegatcher expressed concern about a lack of funds to ensure the establishment of high-quality mental health care for mental health sufferers, and the stalling of the formation of visiting committees to gather information on people with mental health problems.



"The board has a lot of issues and things to do, but there's no money to run the policies," she said.



"For example, there must be visiting committees that must be formed, and there must be actual visitation to see what's happening at the places, where we have our sufferers."



"Unfortunately, most of the time, there's no money allocated for the running of these things, and so these things will be on paper, but they are not being implemented," she added.



"I'll wish this time round that this [funding] would be made available so that the board would also be able to put the committees in place and see to it that, visitations are done and the proper running of the places that take care of our vulnerable people is taken care of."



Mrs. Amegatcher, who was reappointed to the board by MindFreedom Ghana, asked stakeholders, especially philanthropists and non-governmental organisations, to assist the authorities with finances to help deliver enhanced mental health services to those suffering from mental illnesses.



"I am happy to be on the governing board of the Mental Health Authority, since I can give my input to the board policy formulations to promote development in mental health care in Ghana," she stated.



Ghana's Mental Health Authority was established by an Act of Parliament, the Mental Health Act 846 of 2012, to design, advocate, and execute mental health policies, and to offer culturally appropriate, humane, and inclusive mental health treatment in Ghana.



Officials believe there has been tremendous progress in Ghana's mental healthcare since the governing board was formed, despite concerns about limited funds and resources for effective policy creation and execution.



Meanwhile, Mr. Dan Taylor, Executive Secretary of MindFreedom Ghana, has congratulated its executive director, saying, "Congratulations, Mrs. Janet Amegatcher, our organization’s Director, on her appointment as a member of the newly inaugurated 11-Member Governing Board of Mental Health Authority.



“We pledge our support and encouragement for you to discharge your duties diligently and assiduously.”