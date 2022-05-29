Menstruation is part of womanhood and a sign of fertility – Adolescent Health Nurse

Regional News of Sunday, 29 May 2022

Source: GNA

Menstruation is part of womanhood and a sign that such a person was fertile and could give birth, Ms. Henrietta Agyeiwaa, Kpone-Katamanso Adolescent Health Nurse has stated.



She stressed that the public must accept ladies for who they were during the 2022 World Menstrual Hygiene Day commemoration in Zenu, a community in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.



She said it was wrong for teachers and religious leaders to send girls out of classrooms or deny them from participating in religious activities when menstruating.



The event which was celebrated on the theme: ‘Making menstruation a normal fact of life by 2030’ brought together over 300 students from schools within the Zenu educational zone.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, Ms. Agyeiwaa explained that most times males gained undue advantages over their female counterparts because of menstruation, adding that females could be given equal opportunities as their male counterparts, especially during menstruation.



She urged parents to open up to their female wards on sexual education, stressing that through such interactions, the female adolescents learnt a lot of things that could help them overcome the various challenges associated with menstruation.



Ms. Agyeiwaa revealed that May 28 every year had been accepted as World Menstrual Hygiene Day and called on all stakeholders to support the various adolescent corners dotted across the country.



The participants were sensitized on the best way to fix and dispose of their sanitary pads to keep them hygienic at all times.



The Ghana News Agency observed that every participant was given one full pack of disposable sanitary pads.