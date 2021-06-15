Mensah Sarbah Hall Alumni Association joins in planting trees on University of Ghana campus

Regional News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

President of the Mensah Sarbah Hall Alumni Association, His Eminence Francis Nyonyo, over the weekend, joined the national afforestation campaign, dubbed the Green Ghana Project.



He led officials of the Hall, including the Hall Master, Dr. Innocent Y.D. Lawson and the hall’s Senior Tutor, Dr. Kwame Adom, to plant trees at the Hall.



Junior Common Room members of the Hall were also present for the exercise.



Before planting the trees, His Eminence Nyonyo lauded the government for the intervention, saying that it was critical in battling climate change.



He was also happy that many Ghanaians had welcomed the initiative and had shown keen interest in planting trees in their locality.



His Eminence Nyonyo called on both the Mensah Sarbah Hall authorities and the JCR to ensure that the trees that were planted will be well-catered for so that they don’t die.



“This will change our climate which is why I deem it necessary, in line with President Akufo-Addo’s vision, and as President of the Mensah Sarbah Hall alumni Association, to lead in the planting of trees to encourage others to do same… My advice to the management of the Hall and to the students is to render selfless service to the country. They should carry this initiative up and ensure that periodically, activities are held to clean up the environment and the trees are watered,” he said.



His Eminence Nyonyo praised the hall management for work already done in greening the Mensah Sarbah Hall.



“I can see that the hall management is already greening the area. When we were in the Sarbah Hall, the landscape was not so green but now there is. I’m hoping that they would keep it up and let the vision of the Head of State become real so that by the next decade, we will see our environment to be more green,” he added.



He gave an indication of the possibility of more projects that will be spearheaded by the Alumni Association to give the Mensah Sarbah Hall a facelift.



He says that progress is being made on a residential facility for the hall that is being funded by some members of the Alumni Association.