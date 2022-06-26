Men of lies - Chief Biney chides government over ‘inconsistent’ budget

General News of Sunday, 26 June 2022

Deputy National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Chief Biney Hamilton Nixon, has accused the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of being inconsistent with accountability.



Speaking to Mugabe Maase on his Gumbe show on TV XYZ, the Deputy National Organiser accused the government of consistently deceiving Ghanaians despite promising otherwise.



He noted that the government despite allocating state funds for some infrastructure projects have yet to deliver anything tangible to the Ghanaian populace.



“When President Akufo-Addo spoke of Agenda 88 what was the money he was going to use? Exactly what money did he intend to build those hospitals with? Or he said it in vain? The over GHC600 million they claimed to have spent in 2020 and the GHC700 million in 2021, Mugabe where are the infrastructure projects? If you add two amounts together how much do you get? What level have the projects gotten to? Who are those going to benefit from those projects? If they are being built for Ghanaians, aren’t they supposed to know the locations and the progress of work?” he questioned.



Chief Biney noted that the government has shrouded its activities in secrecy as a means of avoiding being accountable to the Ghanaian people.



“You find a government who promised us they have the men; men of lies! Men who shroud everything in secrecy to the extent that everything including the covenant between the president and his God has been enveloped in secrecy,” he added.



The current government in various instances has been accused of avoiding accountability and being inconsistent in accounting to the people of Ghana.



Critics of the National Cathedral project have pointed out the lack of consistency in the estimated cost of the project, which is quoted to be about $400 million despite an initial cost of $200 million.



Last week, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta went to parliament to account for government’s expenditure in the fight against COVID-19.



This was after the minister had failed on several occasions to honour an invitation from the house.



After his presentation, some critics, including the opposition pointed out disparities between the total expenditure given by the president and the minister on different occasions.



Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament, following Ken Ofori-Atta’s address on the government’s COVID-19 expenditure, has directed a probe into the figures presented to the house by the minister.



The Speaker on Wednesday directed Parliament’s joint Committee of Health and Finance to conduct the probe.