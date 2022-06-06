Men in military uniform clash with Zongo youth over land alleged to belong to Lord Commey

General News of Monday, 6 June 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Lord Commey allegedly owns land at Zamerama Line Some persons dressed in military uniforms clashed with people of Zamerama line in the Ablekuma Central constituency over a piece of land linked to one Lord Commey. #Peacefmonline pic.twitter.com/eqrt7bSo4E
Soldiers beat up youth in Ablekuma Central
Soldier threatens to shoot youth in Zamerama Line
Persons dressed in military uniforms have reportedly clashed with some youth in Zamerama Line a suburb of the Ablekuma Central Constituency in Accra.
According to peacefmonline.com, the men who were dressed in the uniform of the Ghana Armed Forces were fighting with the youth of Zamerama Line over a land allegedly belonging to a leading member of the New Patriotic Party Lord Oblitey Commey, popularly known as Lord Commey.
A video shared by peacefmonline.com shows the supposed military men involved in fisticuffs with the youth. One of the men in uniform could be heard threatening to shoot the youth if they come closer. Three soldiers can also be seen beating up youth at some point.
Watch video of youth clash with supposed military men in Zamerama line below:
Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:
Some persons dressed in military uniforms clashed with people of Zamerama line in the Ablekuma Central constituency over a piece of land linked to one Lord Commey. #Peacefmonline pic.twitter.com/eqrt7bSo4E— Peace FM Online (@peacefmonline) June 6, 2022