Members of General Legal Council should be resigning if they have shame and conscience - Prof Azar

General News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Prof Kwaku Asare has challenged members of the GLC to resign en masse



• The private legal practitioner says the Council officials are still at post due to their lack of conscience



• The GLC is being accused of deliberately limiting admissions into the Ghana School of Law



Professor of Accounting and private legal practitioner, Stephen Kwaku Asare (Azar) is accusing Members of the General Legal Council of lacking shame and conscience.



His latest attack on the Council comes on the back of yet another mass failure recorded in the Council’s entrance examination conducted for prospective students of the Ghana School of Law.



The 2021 School of Law Entrance exam saw just 790 (28) of 2,824 candidates passing. However, latest reports indicates that about 1,289 of the candidates obtained the required 50% marks but only 790 were offered admission.



This development has led to the likes of Prof. Azar who believe the GLC is limiting the number of Law School admissions to heavily criticize the body in charge of legal education in Ghana.



In his latest post on Facebook sighted by GhanaWeb, Prof. Azar said members of the GLC should have been resigning en masse.



He however believes that for the lack of conscience and a sense of shame, the GLC members continue to be at post.



“The GLC is totally discredited. We should be seeing resignations by now if members had shame and conscience,”



Writing further, Prof. Azar stated that despite the indictment on the Council, he will not be surprised if the GLC members in their defense cite the need for quality and integrity for limiting admission into the law school.



The Ghana School of Law has over the years become known for recording mass failures in its annual entrance examinations.



According to some critics, this development is not due to the inability of candidates to meet the requirements including passing in the entrance exam, but has been largely due to capacity constraints and refusal by the General Legal Council to open up legal education in the country.