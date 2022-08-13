'Members of Economic Management Team should hang their heads in shame' - Kwabena Agyepong

General News of Saturday, 13 August 2022

Kwabena Agyepong, a former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, wants President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ring drastic changes to his Economic Management Team, EMT.



His call comes on the back of an economic the country is facing, which situation government has partly blamed on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.



According to Agyepong aside the hardship that the country was facing, there was near unanimity among financial sector players that they have lost faith in those running the economy.



"There is no doubt right now if you talk to anybody in the finance sector, they don't have faith in those running the (economy)," Mr Agyepong said in a radio interview with Kumasi-based Kessben FM.



"All those members of the Economic Management Team, they have to hang their heads in shame, it is a fact and this affects all of us and I am worried about the security implications of this because we have seen things happen around the world...".



The EMT by law is headed by the vice president, in this case Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. It also includes the Finance Minister and Governor of the Bank of Ghana, among other senior political appointees.



"The Finance Ministry, the Central Bank should have a handle of it, if they don't have a handle of it then they should step aside for people who are competent and strong to take the hard-nosed decisions because they have to be firm decisions," he stressed.



He is the latest insider to call for the president to fire some appointees and to reshuffle his cabinet.



The President, on August 8, whiles speaking in an exclusive interview on Tamale-based North Star radio, during an official tour of the Northern Region; defended the output his ministers have put in so far, stating: “many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at.



“If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call,” President Akufo-Addo added.



Calls for a ministerial reshuffle has heightened in recent weeks on the back of an economic downturn that has forced the government to seek an economic rescue programme from the International Monetary Fund, IMF.



Even though the calls have come from the opposition, there have been rising calls from within calling for a reshuffle. The President’s only reshuffle since coming into office in 2017 was in August 2018.



