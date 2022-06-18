Member of Parliament for Sisala East launches 'Green Environment Clubs'

Regional News of Saturday, 18 June 2022

Source: Abdul Rashid, Contributor

The member of Parliament for Sisala East and deputy minister for Sanitation, water, and resources Hon. Amidu Chinnia has launched a new program for all basic schools in the Sisala East Municipality labeled “GREEN ENVIRONMENT CLUBS “. The official liftoff took place in Kuroboi in the Sisala east constituency.



According to the assiduous MP, “Under the program, I am supplying 8000 cashew seedlings and 1500 mango seedlings to all basic schools in the municipality"



He further stated that "My office will work with all the clubs in the schools for the successful implementation of this program which is intended to plant trees around the school environment and water bodies in the communities"



The green Ghana project was Launched late last year under the auspices of the Ministry of Land, Water, and Natural Resources, the Green Ghana initiative seeks to mobilize Ghanaians and other stakeholders in a bid to preserve the environment and depleted forest reserves.



The deputy minister was optimistic that, the program will go a long way to preserve the environment and help protect the forest reserves.



He added that " this is to also support the vision of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources-Ghana to protect our environment and forest reserves"