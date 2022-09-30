Meet the youngest woman from Tamale to bag a PhD in Applied Statistics

General News of Friday, 30 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Congratulations are in order for Ghana’s youngest woman to have bagged a PhD in Applied Statistics on social media.



28-years-old Mumuni Napari Hanifa (PhD) from Tamale has successfully defended her PhD dissertation in Applied Statistics.



She is one of the few female PhD holders in her field.



Per her linked-in profile, she holds a BSc in statistics from the University for Development Studies and an MSc in Mathematical Sciences from the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS-Ghana) with an affiliation to the University of Ghana.



Mumuni Napari Hanifa, PhD., an assistant lecturer at the Tamale Technical school, is strongly interested in using R and Python for data analysis.







