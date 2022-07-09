Meet the visually impaired couple who are celebrating their 37th pace-setting marriage anniversary

General News of Saturday, 9 July 2022

Love they say conquers everything.



When young John Asakinaba was embarking on crusades to get parents of disabled children in villages and remote communities to enrol their wards into the Bolgatanga Rehabilitation Centre for Persons with Disability, little did he know that one of his recruits will capture his heart leading to marriage.



After convincing Faustina Asakinaba and her parents to allow her to enrol as a weaver in the rehabilitation centre, the duo fell in love and got married two years later after their initial meeting in 1983.



Now advanced in age, the couple are celebrating 37 years of their union – a marriage blessed with five children - two boys and three girls.



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb, one of their sons Emmanuel Asakinaba tells the story of how the couple lost their sight at an infant stage.



According to him, the couple lost their sight due to measles which was rife in those days.



“My parents are visually-impaired - blind in both eyes*. They lost their sight as infants. My father lost his sight to measles. My Mum suffered a similar fate. Measles wrought a lot of havoc those days!



“My father, a gifted man, become a professional teacher in 1984, after graduating from the Presbyterian Training College, Akropong.



“During his days as a student, whenever he was on vacation, he would go to communities and persuade parents of children with disability to allow their children to seek education or learn a vocation, debunking the claim that they were liabilities with all the informed assertiveness he could muster.



“It was on one of these visitations in 1983 that he met my Mum, an enterprising, multi-talented, smooth-skinned, sweet-sounding young lady.



“After convincing her - and getting the consent of her parents - to train as a weaver at the Rehabilitation Centre for Persons with Disability in Bolga, they fell DEEPLY in love. Needless to say, they got married two years later in 1985"





John Asakinaba and Faustina Asakinaba enjoying their meal



Their marriage has been a wonder to many not only because of its longevity but people ask why John Asakinaba did not marry someone who had sight and could assist him.



37 years and still counting, the couple enjoy each other’s company more than ever.



“When as a gainfully employed man, my father chose to marry a visually-impaired lady instead of a sighted one, many wondered how they were going to survive as a couple. "Why not marry a woman who can see to help you?" Many quizzed.



“Well, it's been 37 years. And they're stronger together. They still enjoy each other's company very much. They still cannot eat anything without first sharing it with them. They still have those lovers' tiffs. But whatever happens, my Mum will serve him his breakfast. And whether he is angry, has the appetite or not, he will eat his wife's food to the last morsel,” Emmanuel Asakinaba added in his post.





Mr and Mrs Asakinaba with their son, Emmanuel Asakinaba



Now nearing 34, Emmanuel Asakinaba says he is unable to give his parents the life of comfort he had hoped to give them.



“As the second born and first male of five children - two boys and three girls - I feel burdened that even at almost 34, I am unable to give them the life of considerable comfort that I have always desired, and worked for. I had hoped to earn a degree from Oxford by 30 and be a renowned academic and author! That remains a dream.



“So it is disconcerting for me that even though I do my best possible, (or so I think) I sometimes struggle to provide even what may be considered essential to their having a really comfortable life,” he narrated.





Mr. and Mrs. Asakinaba



He however took his parents out to ‘chill’ with the family as they celebrated their 37th "pace-setting marriage anniversary”.



“For the first time, I have taken them out so we can 'chill massively' in celebration of their 37th marriage anniversary. I have taken them out so we can just chitchat, eat, drink and laugh out loud. And certainly, pray for more grace and favour.



“I am exceedingly proud of my parents and eternally grateful to God for how far He has brought them. Their marriage is undoubtedly a pacesetting marriage,” Emmanuel Asakinaba wrote.



Read Emmanuel Asakinaba ‘s story below:



