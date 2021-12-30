Meet the powerful and rich people of East Legon

General News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

East Legon Executive Fitness Club holds thanksgiving service



Despite, others join annual thanksgiving



Tagoe Sisters, others perform



They say the rich roll with the rich, and that is the statement the rich and powerful of one of Accra’s poshest communities seem to be sending out even as they gather to keep fit and make merry.



Members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club, made up of the likes of Osei Kwame Despite, the owner of the Despite Group of Companies; Ofori-Atta Sarpong, brother of Kwame Despite; George Afriyie, a former vice president of the Ghana Football Association; former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah; among other, make up the rich boys of East Legon.



According to pulse.com.gh, the East Legon Executive Fitness Club was formed by the rich and older inhabitants of East Legon to help them keep fit.



The club also boasts of other prestigious and well-to-do members of Ghanaian society.



And as has become their tradition, the club members, along with their wives, meet at the end of every year at a thanksgiving event and this year’s had been no different.



Artistes who graced this year’s event included the Tagoe Sisters, Empress Gifty, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, among others.



