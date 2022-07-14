You are here: HomeNews2022 07 14Article 1582250

General News of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Meet the new faces in the NPP national elections race

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Some of the new faces going into the weekend elections Some of the new faces going into the weekend elections

NPP to elect national executives

Candidates approved for NPP national executives contest

NPP National Executive elections slated for July 15 to July 17, 2022

The clock is gradually ticking down to the hour when delegates of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) gather at the Accra Sports Stadium to elect new national executives of the party.

A keen contest and surprising outcomes are expected to characterize the weekend-long elections and not even the incumbent executives, most of whom are seeking re-election, can confidently say yet if their spots are fully secured.

And while there are many faces in the general contests that are not relatively new to these elections in the NPP, there have appeared quite a number of ‘fresh bloods.’

In a June 23, 2022, report, GhanaWeb detailed the full list of 47 candidates approved by the party to stand for the 10 available positions at the party’s national executive levels.

Along the way, there have however been some fallouts, withdrawals and other names who backed out of the race, days before the elections begin.

In the list below, GhanaWeb teases out the names of the persons whose faces would be showing on the ballot sheets for the first time this weekend when the ruling party elects its national executives.

The list is however without the names of those battling for the Chairman, and General Secretary slots:

1st and 2nd Vice Chairman

Kiston Akomeng Kissi
Derek Kwaku Nkansah
McJewels J. Annan
Ismael Yahuza



Danquah Smith Buttey
Edmond Peprah
Alhaji Masawudu Osman

Women’s Organiser

Ellen Ama Daaku



Hajia Sawudatu Saeed



National Organiser

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover



Eric Amoako Twum
Bright Essilfie-Kumi
Seth Adu-Adjei



National Youth Organiser

Abanga Fusani Yakubu



Salam Mohammed Mustapha
Prince Kamal Gumah



Michael Osei Boateng

Nasara Cordinator

Issaka Muaza Kunata


Awal Mohammed
Haruna Ismael
Haruna Maiga

National Treasurer

Dr. Charles Dwamena



Collins Nuamah
Yussif Tedam



Eileen Mary Posch Oduro

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



EA/WA

Join our Newsletter