Meet the new executives of AGAM

General News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Association of Ghana Apparel Manufacturers (AGAM), has at a formal ceremony outdoors its new executives.



Gregory Kankoh, the outgoing President, at the handing over ceremony said, “there was increased interest in Africa by key international players as a result of recent international events and that AGAM is determined to work with members to take advantage of this opportunity and use that platform to continue to improve standards to suit market trends.”



On her part, Linda Ampah, the outgoing Vice President, encouraged members to increase collaboration to maximize opportunities, both locally and internationally.



The national coordinator, Nana Poquah A. Adiamah, on the other hand, briefed members about a recent successful visit to the country of international garment and apparel buyers facilitated by the GIZ, the German Agency for International Corporation, in partnership with the German Embassy and the Ministry of Trade and Industry.



The newly elected President, Mrs. Natasha Kudjawu outlined the strategy for the incoming team and said their areas of focus would be business development, members capacity enhancement as well as effective partnerships.



The newly elected executives of AGAM are Mrs. Natasha Bannerman Kudjawu, COO of Sleek Garments as president; Nura Salifu, CEO of Sixteen 47 as vice president; Dr. Florence Chambas, CEO of Ford Flora as general secretary; Mr. Mahama Yussif, CEO of Harmony Trends as Treasury Secretary; Jane Damaris Agyarko, CEO of Damaris and Garments Ltd, as Organising Secretary.



The new executives take over from the old executives of Mr. Gregory Kankoh CEO, Nallem Clothing; Mrs. Linda Ampah, CEO, Cadling Fashons; Mr. Dela Gomado, Del Gh Consult; and Mrs. Natasha Kudjawu of Sleek Garments.



The handing over ceremony was witnessed by industry players including Dignity DTRT, Manise Designs, Charisma Fashions, Precious Textiles, Tiffylis, Global Garments, and Jem Afrik.