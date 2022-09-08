Meet the new King of the United Kingdom, King Charles III

General News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Charles III (Charles Philip Arthur George) is now the King of Britain, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.



King Charles has been the heir apparent as well as Duke of Cornwall and Duke of Rothesay since 1952 and is both the oldest and the longest-serving heir apparent in British history.



He was born on November 14, 1948, at Buckingham Palace, London, England. He is currently married to Camilla Parker who will now be the Queen Consort.



Charles was previously married to Lady Diana Spencer with whom he had Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.



Prince William as the first child of the new King will now be the heir apparent of the Britain throne.



The BBC has reported that the King and Queen Consort, Camilla, will spend the night at Balmoral Castle and return to Britain on Friday.



Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age 96 on Thursday, September 8, 2022.



The queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.



Her death comes after the BBC earlier announced that the Queen’s doctors had expressed concerns about her health around mid-morning on Thursday, September 8, 2022.



Born on April 21, 1926, the Queen, christened Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, immediately acceded the British throne on February 6, 1952, when her father, King George VI died.



She thus ruled for 70 years before her death.



IB/DA