Meet the first British High Commissioner enstooled as a Ga Queen mother

General News of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Having spent over a year in Ghana, she has become the very first British High Commissioner in the Fourth Republic to be given a local Royal title – Gbese Yaanor Manye I.



Harriet Clare Thompson was enstooled as Development Queen mother of Gbese, one of the seven Quarters of the Ga State in July 2022.



With the stool name – Naa Okaitso Mmamli I, Harriet Thompson’s enstoolment is targeted at fostering better relations between Ghana and the United Kingdom.



Enstoolment ceremony:



Harriet Thompson was enstooled as Development Queen mother of Gbese during a ceremony that was attended by officials of the British High Commission, elders of the Gbese Stool, and some queen mothers.



She was not only enstooled because of her commitment to spearheading development in Gbese, but also because of the connection of the Thompsons to royalty amongst the people.



The Thompsons come from Gbese as principal kingmakers and as one, she is considered a royal among the Ga clan.



She has committed to contributing to the development of the area, particularly with regards to sanitation, education, and the Queen Elizabeth Basic school which was left in the care of the Gbese community years ago.



Harriet Thompson joins Homowo:



British High Commissioner to Ghana, participated in the 2022 Homowo which came off on Saturday, August 13 in Accra.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb’s People & Places, Harriet Thompson expressed excitement about the colourful occasion and indicated her role as Gbese Norya Manye at the ceremony.







Background:



Harriet Clare Thompson is the British High Commissioner for Ghana, arriving in June 2021, and is also the Non-resident Ambassador-Designate to Burkina Faso, Benin, and Togo.



Before her arrival in Ghana, Mrs. Thompson was the Deputy British High Commissioner in Lagos, Nigeria.



She arrived in Ghana in June 2021 and took office as British High Commissioner to Ghana in August of the same year, replacing her predecessor, Iain Walker.



Harriet Clare Thompson, the United Kingdom’s representative in Ghana; a Commonwealth nation is responsible for the direction and work of the High Commission, its Deputies and or Consulates.



In her capacity, she is tasked with overseeing political work, trade and investment, press and cultural relations and visa and consular services.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places:







WA