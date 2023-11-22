Meet the financial security analyst seeking to unseat Opoku Prempeh as MP

Politics of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwabena Addo Amankwah, a financial security analyst, has announced that he wants to contest and represent the people of Manhyia South, a constituency where Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh is Member of Parliament.



Addo Amankwah, who is yet to go through the party’s pramiaries, will contest NAPO, the incumbent MP whose chance of seeking a re-election in the upcoming parliamentary race is uncertain.



Speculations have circulated in the media about the chances of NAPO being a potential running mate for the NPP's flagbearer, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.



As per the party's schedule, nominations for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), are set to open on December 20, 2023, and close on January 4, 2024, for constituencies with incumbent NPP MPs.



The elections in these constituencies, including Manhyia South, are slated for February 24, 2024.



NW/OGB



