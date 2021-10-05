Meet the Ghanaian lady called to Ghana, England and New York bars in 5 years

General News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

She was called to the Bar of England and Wales in July 2016. In 2019, she passed the New York Bar exam in July and was called to the Bar in September 2020 as an attorney.



She has also been called to the Ghana Bar on October 1, 2021; this allows her to practice in all these jurisdictions.



Christine has an academic background, coupled with professional experience in Criminal Prosecutions, Courtroom Advocacy, Multi-Jurisdictional Legal Knowledge, and a particular interest in Criminal Law and International Criminal Justice Issues.



She holds an LLM in International Law and International Relations and a First Class LLB Degree from the University of Kent in the United Kingdom. Christine pursued her Bar Professional Training Education (BPTC) in Nottingham Trent University, UK. Her remarkable achievement was her ability to secure pupillage as an International Student, after completing her BPTC- a very rare occurrence.



In February 2018, Christine was an Observer at the United Nations Youth Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.



Per her LinkedIn profile, Christine is seeking to work as an international lawyer with institutions such as the United Nations (UN), International Criminal Court (ICC), African Union (AU), among others.



