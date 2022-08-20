Meet the Ghanaian doctor who performed his first successful surgery while reading from a book

General News of Saturday, 20 August 2022

His story is an inspiring and awe-inspiring one. From a humble beginning, he grew up with a single parent – his mother whom he describes as the greatest woman to have ever lived.



Dr. Alex Kwame Anipam Twum Boafo was raised by a single mother and grew up with 8 other siblings.



Having begun his basic education at the Demonstration Primary and Middle Schools, all public schools affiliated with the Akropong Training College, he worked hard and gained admission into Achimota Secondary School where he furthered his secondary education.



Life was not easy in school considering his father passed at an early age and his mother who was the only living parent, was the only one taking care of him and his 8 siblings.



With no provisions, no chop box among other things, his mother who according to him was uneducated, took up all sorts of jobs to see him through till he completed.



“She was a young beautiful woman who was given into marriage at the age of 14, never had the opportunity to go to school, by the age of 35, that woman had 9 children. And her husband died and that woman raised 9 children all by herself.



“I grew up in Akropong, went to primary and middle school in Akropong, before leaving to go to Achimota School. I was in the Demonstration Primary School and Demonstration Middle School which at the time was affiliated with the Training College in Akropong.



“Growing up was fun because of our mother. There were 5 boys and 4 girls. She will travel to all kinds of places to sell, go to the farm, sell things for kids going to school, go to the market to sell, come home and cook again to sell to make sure we were clothed, fees were paid and we were fed,” he narrated during an interview with Joynews.



Adding, “People usually don’t believe me when I say this but I probably was the only kid in Achimota at the time who didn’t have a chop box because my mother could not afford it but I lived with it. I didn’t have any provisions in school. I coped by adopting friends, had nice people around me who would help and everyone understood my situation so it wasn’t anything strange.



“I compensated by helping them with their homework, teaching them and stuff like that so nobody could bully me. I participated in everything that needed to be done, I played sports, I wasn’t the best but I made sure I was always involved in those activities. Achimota, I was a science student.”



From there, he worked applied for a fellowship with the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and gained other opportunities to train as a medical doctor and surgeon.



Dr. Twum Boafo recounted how with determination, he executed his very first medical surgery in Axim where he had gone to work. The surgery was on a patient who had been diagnosed with appendicitis.



Having very little practical knowledge about how to go about the procedure, Dr. Twum Boafo told Joynews that he took on the challenge and with the help of a book about the surgery process, executed the procedure successfully.



“I remember I was in Axim when a patient came, and the patient, I diagnosed had appendicitis and needed surgery and as a doctor, I hadn’t performed one beyond my housemanship so I took the book to the operating room, I gave the surgical book to the nurse, and I said, please read the procedure to me.



So as the nurse was reading, I was performing the surgery and quite frankly, that was the greatest surgery I’ve ever performed,” he said.



“It was extremely successful, nicely healed, no infection and the patient went home on the first day, it was marvelous. I was shivering but I was determined that I won’t fail.



“It was a week later I saw people coming to the house, carrying headloads of gifts. Chicken, clothing, and other things because they said they had been there before and doctors were always referring them,” he added.



Dr. Alex Kwame Anipam Twum Boafo is a young man married with 4 children. He is a renowned medical doctor with 36 years of experience in medicine. He is a founding Fellow of the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Ghana.



He is also a past fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.



Dr. Twum Boafo is the owner of the La Constance Tennis Center, the La Constance Health Center, an NGO which he named after his mother.



He has also worked with many hospitals in the United States including the Albert Einstein Medical College and has MBA degrees from Columbia University among others.



