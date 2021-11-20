Meet the 74-year-old woman who can do anything with clay

General News of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pottery is a source of livelihood for people in Ghana



It is very common in the Eastern Region



Maame Abena Agyeiawaa shares her story



If you have ever travelled on the Accra-Kumasi road, then you must have spotted a cluster of beautifully decorated clay pots and other items on display along the road especially in Nkawkaw and its neighbour towns.





Pottery making is a common practice among women in Nkawkaw, Mpraeso, and other communities in the Eastern Region of Ghana. That is the source of livelihood for most women in such areas.



A 74-year-old woman known as Maame Abena Agyeiwaa is one of the hardworking women whose source of livelihood is the pottery business.



Speaking to Kofi TV in an interview, monitored by GhanaWeb, Maame Agyeiwaa disclosed that, she has been doing this pottery work for several years.



This has been the major source of finance in supporting the education of all her children and also the management of the home.



Everything designed from the clay is solely made by her hands and not with the help of any machine.



Watch how she makes the pots below:



