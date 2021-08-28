Meet the 19-year-old tallest man in Kofofidua

General News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Koforidua, the capital city of the Eastern Region of Ghana, is noted for its production of cocoa and tourism centres.



It is also regarded as the home of beautiful ladies; their women are described as 'Koforidua Flowers'.



Now the city can also boast of birthing one of the tallest people in the country.



A 19-year-old man identified as Daniel Ekow Damson is reported to be currently the tallest guy in Koforidua.



Speaking to Kofi Adoma Nwawani on Angel FM's flagship morning show in Koforidua, Mr Damson explained that he inherited his height from his mother and uncle.



Ekow Dampsom, a student at the Koforidua Technical Institute, disclosed that he is not disturbed about his height and is making use of that by playing basketball.



He mentioned that though he is sometimes trolled about his height in school, some seniors cheer him on by taking pictures with him.



Watch the interview below:



