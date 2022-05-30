Meet the 15 NPP Chairmen elected in the regions

Politics of Monday, 30 May 2022

The New Patriotic Party held its regional elections in some 15 out of 16 regions across Ghana to elect executives for the party at the regional level.



The elections came off from Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 29, 2022.



This follows the party’s constituency elections held in April this year.



An injunction placed on elections in the Central Region resulted in a halt on electoral activities during the period till further notice.

148 executives were elected in all out of which 15 were Chairmen each with two vices.



Below are all 15 Chairmen elected on Saturday



Greater Accra



Divine Otoo Agorhom



Ashanti



Bernard Antwi Boasiako



Eastern



Jeff Konadu Addo



Western Region



Francis Ndede Siah







Western North



Benjamin Armah



Northern Region



Mohammed Baantima Samba



North East



Akamara Bawa Henry



Upper East



Anthony Namoo



Upper West



Mr. Sanbaye B Kangbere, AKA Chairman

Heavy Weight



Volta



Makafui Woanya



Savannah



Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana ( Incumbent )



Oti



Evans Yaw Dapaah



Bono



Kwame Baffoe







Bono East



Ibrahim Baba Bukari



Ahafo



Kwabena Owusu Sekyere



