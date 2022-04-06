Meet members of the 'all male' Privileges Committee of Parliament

General News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Parliament's work is usually done at the Committee level, is a usual refrain one encounters from lawmakers and students of Parliamentary politics.



That view has recently been reechoed by Speaker Alban Bagbin, whiles addressing the issue of attendance into the Chamber for Parliamentary work.



One of Parliament's famous committees is the Privileges Committee. It has previously been seen as an avenue where MPs haul members of the public who abuse Parliament and Parliamentarians.



But in recent times, the Committee has been tasked to probe three lawmakers for breach of basic rules.



The three complicit MPs are all from the Majority Group (i.e. New Patriotic Party) - Sarah Adwoa Safo (Dome-Kwabenya), Kennedy Agyapong (Assin Central) and Henry Quartey (Ayawaso Central).



According to Parliament's website: "The Committee of Privileges consists of the First Deputy Speaker as Chairperson and not more than 30 other Members. It enquires into any complaint of contempt of Parliament or any matter of privilege, which may be referred to it."



Incidentally, GhanaWeb checks show that the current composition of the Committee has 31 members, all of who are incidentally men.



Below are Members of the Committee:



