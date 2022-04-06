Meet members of the 'all male' Privileges Committee of Parliament

General News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Three NPP MPs hauled before Privileges Committee
Speaker's decision on referral challenged by Muntaka
Privileges Committee led by First Deputy Speaker of Parliament
Parliament's work is usually done at the Committee level, is a usual refrain one encounters from lawmakers and students of Parliamentary politics.
That view has recently been reechoed by Speaker Alban Bagbin, whiles addressing the issue of attendance into the Chamber for Parliamentary work.
One of Parliament's famous committees is the Privileges Committee. It has previously been seen as an avenue where MPs haul members of the public who abuse Parliament and Parliamentarians.
But in recent times, the Committee has been tasked to probe three lawmakers for breach of basic rules.
The three complicit MPs are all from the Majority Group (i.e. New Patriotic Party) - Sarah Adwoa Safo (Dome-Kwabenya), Kennedy Agyapong (Assin Central) and Henry Quartey (Ayawaso Central).
According to Parliament's website: "The Committee of Privileges consists of the First Deputy Speaker as Chairperson and not more than 30 other Members. It enquires into any complaint of contempt of Parliament or any matter of privilege, which may be referred to it."
Incidentally, GhanaWeb checks show that the current composition of the Committee has 31 members, all of who are incidentally men.
Below are Members of the Committee:
HON. JOSEPH OSEI-OWUSU (Bekwai) - Chairperson
HON. AKWASI OWUSU AFRIFA-MENSA (Amasaman) - Vice Chairperson
HON. GEORGE KWEKU Ricketts-Hagan (Cape Coast South) - Ranking Member
HON. ABEIKU CRENTSIL (Ekumfi Esuahyia) Deputy Ranking Member
Members:
HON. HENRY YIADOM BOAKYE
HON. JOHN OSEI FRIMPONG
HON. EMMANUEL AGYEI ANHWERE
HON. STEPHEN AMOAH
HON. SULEMAN ADAMU SANID
HON. EMMANUEL ARMAH-KOFI BUAH
HON. SAMPSON AHI
HON. ERIC OPOKU
HON. IGNATIUS BAFFOUR AWUAH
HON. FREDERICK YAW AHENKWAH
HON. DOMINIC NAPARE
HON. DOMINIC BINGAB ADUNA NITIWUL
HON. KOFI AHENKORAH MARFO
HON. TEDDY SAFORI ADDI
HON. JOSEPH CUDJOE
HON. ANDREW KOFI EGYAPA MERCER
HON. JOE GHARTEY
HON. JOHN KOBINA ABBAM ABOAH SANIE
HON. ROBERT WISDOM CUDJOE
HON. ELVIS MORRIS DONKOH
HON. JAMES GYAKYE QUAYSON
HON. EDWIN NII LANTEY VANDERPUYE
HON. CARLOS KINGSLEY AHENKORAH
HON. WISDOM KOBENA WOYOME
HON. BENJAMlN KOMLA KPODO
HON. MICHAEL OKYERE BAAFl
HON. ALHASSAN BASHIR ALHASSAN FUSEINI