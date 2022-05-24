Meet US-based nursing practitioner, gospel musician who hopes to establish a clinic in Ghana

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Serwaa Kyei is a Ghanaian doctor nursing practitioner and gospel musician based in the US with plans of setting up a clinic in Ghana.



Speaking on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Serwaa indicated that just as a medical doctor is a doctor of medicine, she is a doctor of nursing. Doctor of Nursing Practitioner (DNP) is clinically the highest level of nursing.



“As a DNP, I have my patients. I diagnose, treat, and prescribe medicines to patients just as a doctor would. I use evidence from research to look at different situations in healthcare to make things better,” Serwaa said.



She mentioned that nursing has always been a passion. Mrs. Kyei added that her decision to get the highest degree in nursing was inspired by her dream to move back to her home country, Ghana, and operate fully.



“I’m hoping to set up my clinic soon. The dream was to set up a clinic in Ghana. It is why I got to the level of DNP,” she added.



According to Mrs. Kyei, she wanted to study theology to become a pastor at a point, but her passion for nursing grew stronger. Serwaa did not shun her love for God’s work after becoming a DNP and began music in 2014.



“I had written a lot of songs. It began as gospel poems and I wanted to give it out for someone to sing, but I was advised it record it myself. I wanted to give up because of the response I was getting, but I couldn’t stop.”



Serwaa Kyei has three nominations for this year’s Ghana Music Award USA; US-based music video, US-based gospel song, and US-based female vocalist of the year.



She is also a wife and mother of two.