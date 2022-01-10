Meet Microsoft's new strategic partner lead for Africa, Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh

General News of Monday, 10 January 2022

Technology and software company, Microsoft has appointed Ghanaian corporate expert, Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, as the strategic partner lead for Africa at its new Africa Transformation Office.



Making the announcement via her Instagram, Kyerematen-Jimoh, upon resumption of work is expected to build strategic partnerships with governments, telecommunications operators, financial institutions and international firms operating across Africa.



Reacting to her appointment, the corporate expert expressed that she was poised to take up the position which falls in line with scaling up growth in key areas.



“Microsoft’s establishment of the ATO is a reinforcement of its investment to enable digital transformation in Africa. The ATO will focus on facilitating growth and fuelling investment in four essential development areas – digital infrastructure, skills development, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and startups. Kudos to Microsoft for this game-changing initiative and for hand-picking talent to lead this charge,” Kyeremanten-Jimoh wrote.



“I am certain this will be one of the biggest success stories for our continent. We are rolling up our sleeves and getting started! Come with me on this super exciting journey!,” she declared.



Prior to her latest appointment, Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh was General Manager for IBM in charge of North, East and West Africa.



Profile of Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh



Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh has over 20 years of experience in leadership, Sales and Marketing across the financial services and technology sector, balanced between global and local stints.



Prior to joining Microsoft, she was the first female and first African Executive Director/Regional Head for IBM North, East and West Africa, where she advanced IBM’s Hybrid Cloud and AI momentum across 35 countries in Africa.



She also worked for UBS Investment Bank and ABN AMRO in the UK, was Head of Consumer Banking for GT Bank Ghana and Head of Prestige Banking for UBA Bank Ghana. Angela sits on multiple boards including the board of the Central Bank of Ghana.



Angela is an alumna of the Harvard Business School and a mother of two boys.



