Meet Mariam El Boakye-Gyasi: Ghana’s first female Associate Professor of Pharmaceutics

General News of Sunday, 25 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Professor Mariam El-Boakye Gyasi of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has become Ghana’s first female Associate Professor of Pharmaceutics.



Even though the news of her professorial conferment has yet to be sighted by GhanaWeb, her feat was posted on social media by one Dr. George Anagli, who said she was his lecturer.



The development has also been posted on Facebook by the Ashanti Regional branch of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSG) as well as the Wesley Girls High School Alumni year group.



Below is her profile as posted by the KNUST



She is referred to as Dr. in the write up because her professorial status has yet to be updated by the university



Dr. Mariam El Boakye-Gyasi is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Pharmaceutics, Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi Ghana.



She teaches Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology to both undergraduate and graduate students.



She holds a PhD and MPhil in Pharmaceutics and Bachelor of Pharmacy Degree from KNUST. She is a Pharmacist and a member of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana.



Dr. Boakye-Gyasi is the postgraduate seminars and research cordinator and deputy examinations officer for the Department of Pharmaceutics.



She is the Academic Capacity Lead for FIP-UNESCO UNITWIN Center for Excellence in Africa and a member of FIP-WISE.



Dr. Boakye-Gyasi is a Fellow of the University of Michigan African Presidential Scholars' Program.



Her Research interests in Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology include, drug formulation and quality control, use of local excipients in drug formulation and natural polymers and nanotechnology.





Professor Mariam El-Boakye Gyasi - Ghana’s first female Associate Professor of Pharmaceutics.



That’s my lecturer! Congratulations!???????? pic.twitter.com/LvsIWf86IK — Dr. George (@GeorgeAnagli) June 24, 2023

You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWebTo advertise with GhanaWebSARA