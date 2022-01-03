Meet KNUST’s youngest full professor named as Vice-Dean for School of Graduate Studies

General News of Monday, 3 January 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Kwasi Poku-Boansi, a former member of the Asante Kotoko youth squad, has been appointed Vice Dean, School of Graduate Studies, at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). On August 1, 2021, Poku-Boansi was elevated to the status of Full Professor at KNUST’s Department of Planning.



This makes him the university’s youngest full professor. Prof Michael Poku Boansi’s promotion was announced on Friday, March 19, 2021.



After the Governing Council of KNUST confirmed the recommendations of the University Appointments and Promotions Committee and the Academic Board in regard to his application for promotion to full Professor in the Planning Department, he was elevated to the rank of Full Professor.



Poku Boansi’s most recent position at KNUST is Vice Dean, School of Graduate Studies. His most recent position began on January 1, 2022.



In the early 2000s, Boansi was a member of the Kotoko Youth Team, where he played alongside Francis Akwaffo and Gabriel Opoku-Ware, among others.



