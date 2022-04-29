Meet Ghana’s youngest-ever Second Lady

General News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Unlike the case of France where its president, Emmanuel Macron, has gone into the annals of history as one of the youngest people to step into the office of a president, the story of Ghana’s politics has mostly been the reverse.



And being that most of Ghana’s presidents have been above the middle-age brackets, or even older (in retirement ages), their spouses have equally been in regions of similar age fashions.



However, the woman who occupies the office of the Second Lady of Ghana today has broken that trend in a very interesting way because she is the youngest to have ever occupied it in the country’s history.



Samira Bawumia, who has endeared the hearts of many Ghanaians for her eye-popping sense of fashion and her never-disappointing choices for showing up, especially at public events, is Ghana’s youngest Second Lady.



On January 7, 2017, Samira Bawumia came into office as the country’s fifth Second Lady in the current Fourth Republic of Ghana.



Before that, she became quite popular when, on countless occasions, she mounted political platforms with her husband, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to campaign for him, and the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



In her time as Second Lady, she has not only turned heads with her depth for fashion, but she has also engineered some initiatives that have benefitted the youth of Ghana in particular.



Here is a short profile of Samira Bawumia, Ghana’s youngest-ever Second Lady:



H.E. Hajia Samira Bawumia is the Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana.



She holds a Bachelor of Arts (Social Science) Degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and a Master of Business Administration (Project Management) from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, where she graduated top of her class.



She is the Founder and CEO of Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects, a non-profit organisation that focuses on health, education, gender parity and women empowerment, as well as entrepreneurial development.



She shot to prominence in the 2016 Ghanaian Parliamentary and Presidential electioneering period. She boldly campaigned against corruption and inefficient management of state resources.



She quickly became a role model for many Ghanaian young women. She looks forward to assisting the present government in building the “new” Ghana, in fulfilment of the “Positive Change” promise. She is very passionate about efficient governance.



Samira was born to a politician, Alhaji Ahmed Ramadan, the former National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC) and Hajia Ayesha Ramadan. She is their only daughter.



Samira is married to H.E Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, with whom she has four children.



















