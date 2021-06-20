Meet Ghana’s overall best female police recruit, Constable Hannah Arthur

General News of Sunday, 20 June 2021

A total of Two thousand and nine (2,009) Police Recruits last Saturday, June 18, 2021, passed out of five Police Training Schools after successfully undergoing mandatory six months of basic police training.



Out of the total number of recruits, 34% representing 683 were females the highest intake ever in the history of the Ghana Police Service According to the Director-General of Police Welfare, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.



The recruits were trained at National Police Training School (NPTS) at Accra; Police Public Safety Training School (PPSTS) at Pwalugu; Regional Police Training Schools (RPTS) at Ho, Kumasi and Koforidua respectively.



The Police Public Safety Training School (PPSTS) at Pwalugu in the Upper East Region however produced the overall best female police recruit.



Twenty-year-old Hannah Arthur received several awards for the feet chalked at the passing out parade.



Profile of Constable Hannah Arthur



Constable Hannah Arthur was born on the 5th day of August 2001 at Asomdwee in the Central Region to the late James Tandoh and Madam Vida Amissah both of Asomdwee in the Central Region.



She attended Asomdwee D/A Basic School at Asomdwee from 2013 to 2016 and continued her formal education at Aggrey Memorial Senior High School from 2016 to 2019 where she studied General Arts.



On 28th November 2020, Pw/Recruit Constable Hannah Arthur together with 2008 other recruits reported at the various Police Training Schools in the Country to commence their Basic Police Training.



On 25th May 2021, Pw/Recruit Constable Hannah Arthur with 2008 other recruits from all the Police training schools in Ghana namely, National Police Training School Accra, Regional Police Training School Kumasi, Regional Police Training School Ho, Regional Police Training School Koforidua and Police Public Safety Training School, Pwalugu sat for a competitive examination organized by National Police Headquarters/Accra on the various subjects taught, she emerged forth out of 2009 total recruits nationwide with an average score of 89 percent making her the overall best female recruit it in all the five training schools.