You are here: HomeNews2022 05 10Article 1534313

General News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Meet Ghana’s first female cardiothoracic surgeon, Penelope Adinku

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Penelope Adinku, Ghana’s first female cardiothoracic surgeon Penelope Adinku, Ghana’s first female cardiothoracic surgeon

Women must work hard to be visible, Penelope Adinku

Penelope Adinku reveals why she joined National Cardiothoracic Centre

Ghana’s first female cardiothoracic surgeon calls on women to join her field

Dr Penelope Baabe Tettey Adinku is the first Ghanaian female cardiothoracic surgeon after she joined the field for her love for children.

Aside from her love for children, Dr Penelope Baabe Tettey Adinku decided to go into the field because of the investment Dr Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, a Ghanaian physician and cardiothoracic surgeon, who established the National Cardiothoracic Centre at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in the early 1990s.

The aim of the establishment is to help patients dealing with heart conditions.

Speaking in an interview, Dr Adinku said her quest to find out more about the centre led her to pursue a career in that field.

She said even though the bias is there, women have to work harder to be visible.

“It is a male-dominated field and males are generally accepted to be the surgeons. For us as females, I think we have had to work harder to prove ourselves. The bias is there, and we have to work harder to make ourselves more visible,” AssaseRadio.com quoted Dr Adinku.

“Sometimes when I’m walking with my husband, who is not a doctor, but I have a stethoscope around my neck, he’s referred to as the doctor and I’m just ignored. So the bias is out there.

“I’m hoping [that] with this barrier out of the way, more females will enter this space, and it will actually be a norm,” Dr Adinku said.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment

Sportsleading sports icon

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

'Emmanuel Eboue vibes' - Social media users react to viral video of Partey and new lady

Businessleading business icon

File Photo: FPSO Kwame Nkrumah

Oil Revenue: Ghana shortchanged by over US$5 billion - Group

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay’s ‘bad mouth odour’ post barbaric, badly stinks

Africaleading africa news icon

File photo of Miss Rwanda contestants | Photo taken in 2017

Government suspends Miss Rwanda contest amid rape claims against organizer

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Bishop Stephen Richard Bosomtwe Ayensu

Open letter to Rt. Rev. Bosomtwe-Ayensu from a concerned Methodist Church member