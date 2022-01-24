Meet Ghana's first Vatican female Catechists

General News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Pope Francis holds brief ceremony on Sunday, January 23



Ellen and Cecilia recommended by their respective bishops in Ghana



Pope Francis inducts two women as Catechists at the St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome



The Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis has personally superintended a ceremony that oversaw the official recommendation and induction of two women as the first-ever Ghanaian Catechists in Rome.



The ceremony for Ellen Bosso and Cecilia Agyeman Anane, on Sunday, January 23, 2022, by the Head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State Pope Francis, was held at the St. peter’s Basilica, reports adomonline.com.



The two are from the Ho Diocese, Peki, and the Catholic Archdiocese of Kumasi respectively.



According to the report, Ellen was installed as a Lector of the Church, while Cecilia was conferred into the Ministry of Catechist.



The two women are said to have been selected upon the recommendations of their respective Bishops through the Chaplain of the Ghanaian Catholic Community in Rome.



This new feat by the women, who were part of the eight lay Catholics (comprising five men and three women from across the world), was marked with the presentation of Lectors with the Bible in the native languages of the celebrants, and crosses to the catechists, the report added.



