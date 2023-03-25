Meet Emmanuel Kwaku Boam, the upcoming politician shaking up the NDC primaries in Pru East

Regional News of Saturday, 25 March 2023

Source: Kingdom Backuplive, Contributor

A young, dynamic politician has announced his intention to contest the National Democratic Congress(NDC) parliamentary seat for the Pru East Constituency in the Bono East Region in the 2024 elections. Emmanuel Kwaku Boam, also known as Lord Boam, filed his nomination form to compete against the incumbent MP, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, and another contender, Hon. Bright Fiawornu.



As a committed member of the NDC, Hon. Boam has supported the party in various ways, including furnishing the branch party office and providing jobs and financial support for youths in the Constituency. His team of supporters,

known as “TeamBoam,” filed his nomination form on his behalf, and they are eagerly waiting for the vetting process to begin so they can launch their campaign.



The Pru East Constituency has been a traditional NDC stronghold since 1992, and

Hon. Boam is confident that he can win the seat and bring fresh ideas and energy to the Constituency. His supporters were enthusiastic about his candidacy and celebrated his filing by singing and dancing at the constituency party office.



Overall, Hon. Boam’s candidacy has injected excitement into the NDC primaries in the Bono East Region, and his team is determined to do everything possible to ensure that he wins the parliamentary seat for Pru East Constituency.